Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GTPS stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Get Great American Bancorp alerts:

Great American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Great American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.