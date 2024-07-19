Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Elm Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Great Elm Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 20,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,268. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 24,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,695.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,828. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

