Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $34.15 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $581.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

