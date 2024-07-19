Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 10,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,555,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,128.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $96,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $105,400.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

GDYN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a PE ratio of 399.80 and a beta of 1.05. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after buying an additional 357,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

