Guggenheim Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $233.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $211.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $180.32 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $227,673,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,043,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after acquiring an additional 430,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

