H.B. Fuller (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

FUL stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $86.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

