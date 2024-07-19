Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $62.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.63%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

