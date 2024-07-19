Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) versus J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Financial Comparison

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares J-Long Group and Hanesbrands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Hanesbrands -0.42% 9.84% 0.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J-Long Group and Hanesbrands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanesbrands $5.64 billion 0.34 -$17.73 million ($0.06) -90.33

Analyst Recommendations

J-Long Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanesbrands.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for J-Long Group and Hanesbrands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanesbrands 0 4 0 0 2.00

Hanesbrands has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats J-Long Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

