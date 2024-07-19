Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $517.92

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 517.92 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.37). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.26), with a volume of 11,164 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.92. The firm has a market cap of £183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

