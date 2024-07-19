Harmonic’s (HLIT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

