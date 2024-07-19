Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brent M. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, CEO Brent M. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 15,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $476,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

