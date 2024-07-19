Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Trading Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.62. 1,172,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,283,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Specifically, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Hayward by 4,616.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 835,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hayward by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after buying an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

