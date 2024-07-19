HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after acquiring an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

