HC Wainwright Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $500.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $462.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.22.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $488.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $496.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,491 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.