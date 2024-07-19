Head to Head Analysis: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $30.98 million 0.89 -$10.30 million N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $119.26 million 0.42 -$48.49 million ($3.32) -0.67

Highlands REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Highlands REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 27.97, suggesting that its stock price is 2,697% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -10.86% -1.60% -1.03% Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -36.40% N/A -5.03%

About Highlands REIT

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC and its affiliates (collectively, CIM Group) to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.