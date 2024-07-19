Head to Head Comparison: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of America and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 8 11 1 2.57 Bank First 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $41.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. Bank First has a consensus price target of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than Bank of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of America and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 13.28% 10.56% 0.87% Bank First 32.18% 10.13% 1.47%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $98.32 billion 3.42 $26.52 billion $2.89 14.88 Bank First $240.60 million 3.77 $74.51 million $7.70 11.68

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of America pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Bank of America beats Bank First on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

