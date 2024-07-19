Head-To-Head Comparison: NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) vs. Centene (NYSE:CNC)

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) and Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Centene shares are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Centene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeueHealth and Centene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Centene 0 8 6 0 2.43

Profitability

NeueHealth currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.44%. Centene has a consensus target price of $86.23, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Given NeueHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Centene.

This table compares NeueHealth and Centene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -89.78% -5.62% 2.57% Centene 1.76% 14.19% 4.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeueHealth and Centene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.11 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($130.73) -0.04 Centene $154.00 billion 0.23 $2.70 billion $5.03 13.06

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centene has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centene beats NeueHealth on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support. This segment also provides healthcare products. The Medicare segment offers special needs and medicare supplement, and prescription drug plans. The Commercial segment provides health insurance marketplace product for individual, small, and large group commercials. It also operates clinical healthcare and pharmacies, as well as offers dental services. In addition, the company engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. It provides services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

