Head to Head Contrast: Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ)

Clarus Therapeutics and Prime Medicine are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million N/A -$40.62 million N/A N/A Prime Medicine N/A N/A -$198.13 million ($2.17) -2.57

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Prime Medicine N/A -94.21% -74.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clarus Therapeutics and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Medicine 0 2 10 0 2.83

Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $15.09, indicating a potential upside of 170.93%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

