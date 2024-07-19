Head to Head Review: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) versus Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Antero Resources 0 7 6 1 2.57

Profitability

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.82%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $33.69, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 8.73% 16.53% 8.56% Antero Resources 1.50% 0.18% 0.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $38.67 billion 0.97 $3.04 billion $1.80 11.22 Antero Resources $4.68 billion 1.96 $242.92 million $0.20 147.35

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Refining segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants. The U.S. Refining segment refines crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

