Head to Head Review: Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) & China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

Loomis AB (publ) and China Construction Bank are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and China Construction Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis AB (publ) $2.71 billion 0.64 $140.98 million $1.93 12.56 China Construction Bank $190.97 billion 0.91 $48.13 billion N/A N/A

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A China Construction Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Loomis AB (publ) and China Construction Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis AB (publ) 4.98% 10.98% 3.89% China Construction Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Loomis AB (publ) has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loomis AB (publ) beats China Construction Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

