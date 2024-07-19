Head-To-Head Review: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) & Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cullinan Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cullinan Therapeutics and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.01%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.85%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Cullinan Therapeutics.

This table compares Cullinan Therapeutics and Vaxart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Therapeutics $18.94 million 55.96 -$153.16 million ($3.13) -5.88 Vaxart $7.38 million 16.38 -$82.46 million ($0.53) -1.29

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cullinan Therapeutics. Cullinan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Therapeutics N/A -28.65% -27.14% Vaxart -920.00% -121.06% -79.98%

Summary

Cullinan Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company's development products comprise CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It has license and collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies; Harbour BioMed US Inc. for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CLN-418; and co-development agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Zipalertinib. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Cullinan Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

