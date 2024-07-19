Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 16,616 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 731.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 156,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLNK

Blink Charging Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.