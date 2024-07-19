Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 179.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 109.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,439,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after buying an additional 293,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after buying an additional 256,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

