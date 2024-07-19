Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,461,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

