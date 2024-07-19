Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 224.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Proto Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.