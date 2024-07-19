Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $98.22 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

