Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 124 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

MCK stock opened at $578.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.80 and a 200-day moving average of $537.26. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

