Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,971 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,841 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $3,714,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 531,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 119,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.3 %

ZLAB opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

