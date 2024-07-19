Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 4,038 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,038 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

