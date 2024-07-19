Headlands Technologies LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,137,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in International Seaways by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 139,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.3 %

INSW stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,704.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock worth $4,342,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

