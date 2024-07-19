Headlands Technologies LLC Has $49,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 174.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $22,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $79.03 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

