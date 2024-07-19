Headlands Technologies LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 89.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $1,067,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $647.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

