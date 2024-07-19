Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 442.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $579,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $602.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.