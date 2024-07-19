Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $48,000 in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,631.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

