Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $53,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 655,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,191,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BNS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

