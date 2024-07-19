Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $54,000 in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

