Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $55,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,530,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

NDSN opened at $239.65 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

