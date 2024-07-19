Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $57,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 501.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $176.16 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,703 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,790 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

