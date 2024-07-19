Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $63,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $237.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.44. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $266.39.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

