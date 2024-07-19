Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $63,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $237.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.44. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

