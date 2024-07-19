Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $66,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 119,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $272.57 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $345.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.76 and its 200 day moving average is $278.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

