Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

