Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,659,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,062,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,034,000 after acquiring an additional 572,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

