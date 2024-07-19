Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SN stock opened at 72.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of 62.97.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.