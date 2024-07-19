Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BRF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

BRF Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

