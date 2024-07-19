Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

