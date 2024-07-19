Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $242,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GGAL opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

