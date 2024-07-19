Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $109.87 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

