Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 11,306 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 2,680.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GoPro by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.21 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

