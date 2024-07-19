Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FNV opened at $126.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

View Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.