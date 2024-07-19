Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.